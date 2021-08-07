Left Menu

Australia reports record jump in COVID-19 cases

Australia witnessed a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases this year on Saturday, with the country's populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland reporting 361 cases of the Delta variant.

07-08-2021
Australia witnessed a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases this year on Saturday, with the country's populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland reporting 361 cases of the Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60 per cent of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, among the highest this year, Dawn reported citing Reuters.

NSW suffered its worst pandemic day, reporting 319 new locally acquired Coronavirus cases, with Sydney and neighbouring regional centres spanning 200km (120 miles) of coastline under a stay-at-home order for six weeks already. With a total of 36,000 COVID-19 infections and 937 deaths, Australia has avoided the high caseloads of other developed countries, but its vaccination figures are among the lowest, with only 20 per cent of people aged over 16 fully vaccinated, Dawn reported further. (ANI)

