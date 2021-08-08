Left Menu

Single-engine plane crashes into house in Minnesota, several people dead

A Mooney M20 single-engine plane has crashed into an unoccupied house in the city of Victoria, Minnesota, leaving several people dead, media reported.

ANI | Minnesota | Updated: 08-08-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 09:26 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Minnesota [US], August 8 (ANI/Sputnik): A Mooney M20 single-engine plane has crashed into an unoccupied house in the city of Victoria, Minnesota, leaving several people dead, media reported. According to the CBS Minnesota broadcaster, the incident took place at about 22:40 on Saturday GMT. The crashed plane was heading from the Alexandria Municipal Airport for the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

The exact number of victims is still unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

