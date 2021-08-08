Left Menu

New Zealand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported five new cases of COVID-19 from recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday, with no new case recorded in the wider community.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:41 IST
New Zealand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], August 8 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported five new cases of COVID-19 from recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday, with no new case recorded in the wider community. One historical case, which was thought to have been recorded from overseas, was added to New Zealand's COVID-19 tally.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 32 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,530. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the New Zealand border was two, said the ministry.

More than 2.18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the country up until 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Of these, 1.37 million were first doses and more than 816,000 were second doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021