Left Menu

US B-52 bombers hit Taliban's positions in Afghanistan's Shebergan city

The US B-52 bombers targeted positions of Taliban in Afghanistan's Shebergan city on Saturday evening.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:09 IST
US B-52 bombers hit Taliban's positions in Afghanistan's Shebergan city
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The US B-52 bombers targeted positions of Taliban in Afghanistan's Shebergan city on Saturday evening. Taking to Twitter, Afghan Defence Ministry's official Fawad Aman wrote, "The Taliban's gathering was targeted by B-52 in Shebergan city, Jawzjan province on Saturday at 6:30 pm. The terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces."

The US on Saturday asked its citizens to leave war-torn Afghanistan as the Taliban intensified its attacks in recent days. "The US urges its citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the US Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

Recently, the Taliban captured, Jawzjan province's capital Sheberghan and Nimroz province's capital Zaranj. US embassy in Kabul said the recent rise in violence by the Taliban violates the human rights of Afghans and is bringing hardship to the people of the country.

US Deputy Ambassador, Ross Wilson, in his Twitter post wrote that the country is already going through a tough time struggling with poverty, coronavirus, and drought, and the surge in violence by the Taliban will double their problems. The tweet read that increase in these attacks is a violation of the human rights of Afghans, reported The Khaama Press.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021