US State Department sued for concealing American diplomats' anal-swab testing in China

The US State Department has been sued by a country-based activist group over concealing the American diplomats' anal swab COVID-19 testing in China.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a press release, US activist group Judicial Watch on Friday said that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the State Department for non-identifying records of US diplomatic personnel being subjected to invasive COVID-19 "anal swab" tests by China.

In February 2021, it was reported that US diplomats were subjected to anal swab testing for COVID-19 by the communist government. "Chinese officials who forced US diplomats to undergo an anal swab for COVID-19 testing did so 'in error', the US State Department told The Hill on Thursday, as Beijing denies it conducted the tests at all," the Judicial Watch added.

"Our diplomatic personnel was abused in a reprehensible way by the Chinese and the Biden administration seems to have done little in response-except to cover it up," stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. In March, Japan had also asked China to stop anal tests on its citizens.

Tokyo had received multiple complaints of psychological distress from the citizens who underwent anal swab testing in China. Despite multiple complaints from Washington and Tokyo, China had been adamant over anal swab testing. Beijing had maintained that it has adjusted anti-epidemic measures "in a scientific manner" in accordance with "relevant laws and regulations". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

