14 killed in bus accident in Turkey

A regular bus crashed in Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, killing 14 people and injuring 18 others, the provincial government said on Sunday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], August 8 (ANI/Sputnik): A regular bus crashed in Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, killing 14 people and injuring 18 others, the provincial government said on Sunday. The accident took place near the provincial capital of Balikesir at 04:40 local time (01:40 GMT) when the bus lost control and overturned.

"Eleven people died on the scene, three died at hospitals. Eighteen people were injured, they are sent to five hospitals," the government said in a statement. This was the second large accident involving a bus in Turkey over the past two days. On Saturday, nine people were killed and 30 others were injured as a regular bus crashed in the country's western province of Manisa. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

