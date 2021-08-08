Left Menu

Pakistan reports 4,455 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has reported 4,455 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the number of active cases to 82,076 in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:03 IST
Pakistan reports 4,455 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 4,455 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the number of active cases to 82,076 in the country. As the cases are on the surge in the country, National Command and Operation Center said that Pakistan has a coronavirus positivity rate of 8.09 per cent. So far, the country has reported 10,67,580 COVID-19 cases and 23,865 deaths.

Pakistan's Sindh province had imposed lockdown a few months back due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region. But now, the lockdown is set to be uplifted on August 9. The country's National Command and Operation Center had issued a notice to uplift the lockdown. During a meet, the center also decided that Sindh would follow the non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI)- based guidelines the forum had announced for 13 high infection rate cities earlier this week, which include Karachi and Hyderabad, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

The country on Saturday received nearly 5,28,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine. Whereas a consignment of 7,92,000 jabs of the vaccine had been obtained on Friday night. A third consignment, containing 6,80,000 doses, will arrive on Sunday, Geo News said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021