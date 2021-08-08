Left Menu

COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan over 8 pc

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan seems to be worsening as the positivity rate jumped over 8 per cent on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:03 IST
COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan over 8 pc
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan seems to be worsening as the positivity rate jumped over 8 per cent on Sunday. According to Geo News, the country has reported 4,455 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours with 8.09 per cent positivity rate.

So far, the country has reported 10,67,580 COVID-19 cases and 23,865 deaths. Pakistan currently has 82,076 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sindh province had imposed lockdown a few months back due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region. But now, the lockdown is set to be uplifted on August 9. The country's National Command and Operation Center had issued a notice to uplift the lockdown. During a meet, the center also decided that Sindh would follow the non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI)- based guidelines the forum had announced for 13 high infection rate cities earlier this week, which include Karachi and Hyderabad, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

The country on Saturday received nearly 5,28,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine. Whereas a consignment of 7,92,000 jabs of the vaccine had been obtained on Friday night. A third consignment, containing 6,80,000 doses, will arrive on Sunday, Geo News said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021