PM Modi to chair UNSC high-level open debate tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' on August 9 at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 18:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' on August 9 at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday. An MEA statement said that the meeting, through video conferencing slated for 5.30 pm IST, will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

PM Narendra Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, the statement added. The is expected to be attended by several Heads of State and Government of member states of the UNSC, and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate. "Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to Maritime Security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain," the MEA said.

The Oceans have played an important part in India's history right from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization. Based on our civilizational ethos that sees the seas as an enabler of shared peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Modi put forward the vision of SAGAR - an acronym for 'Security and Growth for all in the Region' in 2015. This vision focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

"In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further elaborated through the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security including Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity Building and Resource Sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport," the MEA release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

