Pak's Sindh govt to help ailing son of first premier

Pakistan's Sindh government has announced that it would bear all expenses to treat Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, the ailing son of the country's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, media reports said on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 18:24 IST
Pakistan's Sindh government has announced that it would bear all expenses to treat Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, the ailing son of the country's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, media reports said on Sunday. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Chief Minister, accepted the application sent by the wife of ailing Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan. His wife Dure Liaquat Ali Khan had asked the government to extend financial assistance to Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan in view of his deteriorating health condition, Gulf News reported on Sunday.

Akbar has been facing serious health issues over the last three years. "In September 2020, the doctors asked him to begin dialysis and he has been going three times a week to Karachi's kidney centre for dialysis. Along with this, he has monthly appointments with various doctors which require tests and medications," Gulf News reported quoting what Akbar's wife said in the application. The Sindh government has announced to bear all the expenses required to treat Khan, both at public and private health care institutions in the city. Besides medical assistance, the state government has also allocated Rs 2,00,000 as a monthly allowance.

Recently, Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi also visited Khan at his Karachi residence and inquired about his health. Liaquat Ali Khan, also known as "Shaheed-e-Millat" being his national title, remained the first PM of Pakistan till his death in 1951, reported," Gulf News added. (ANI)

