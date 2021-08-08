Left Menu

Another Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban

The Taliban have captured Takhar province's capital Taluqan city on Sunday amid US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:54 IST
Another Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban have captured Takhar province's capital Taluqan city on Sunday amid US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan. "Key areas in Takhar province's capital Taluqan city, including the central roundabout, fell to the Taliban today, sources said," Tolo News tweeted.

This comes after the terror group captured the police headquarters, the governor's compound and the prison in the Afghan provincial capital Kunduz. Earlier, the Taliban took control over Jawzjan province's capital Sheberghan and Nimroz province's capital Zaranj.

The terror group's aggressive offensive has killed many government forces and innocent civilians. Multiple reports have claimed that the group has been looting innocent civilians after capturing multiple areas. The Taliban's recent skirmish became aggressive soon after the US troops started leaving war-torn Afghanistan in large numbers under the new peace deal signed between Washington and the insurgent group in February last year.

As the Taliban intensified attacks, Afghanistan started urging global organisations and to address the deteriorating situation in the country. On Saturday evening, the US B-52 bombers targeted a Taliban gathering in Afghanistan's Shebergan city. The terror group suffered heavy casualties during the US Air Forces strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021