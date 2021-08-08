Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests from foreigners from August 9

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday receiving Umrah requests from foreign performers from Aug. 9, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:29 IST
Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests from foreigners from August 9
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday receiving Umrah requests from foreign performers from Aug. 9, the Saudi Press Agency reported. For the concerns over COVID-19, only the vaccinated and the recovered will be provided with permissions, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced.

The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat said the authorities determine the countries from which Umrah performers come, and their numbers on a periodic basis according to the classification of preventive measures. He called upon the performers to adhere to organizational plans and health procedures set by the ministry.

Saudi Arabia received on Nov. 1 foreign pilgrims under tight precautionary measures to perform Umrah for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021