Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto condemns Quetta blast, says govt must stop appeasing terrorists
Condemning the bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that the government must stop appeasing "terrorists".
- Country:
- Pakistan
Condemning the bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that the government must stop appeasing "terrorists". "Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan," Bilawal tweeted.
Two policemen were killed while at least thirteen other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening, local media reported citing a police statement. Police said that the explosion took place near the city's University Chowk. They added that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The blast took place near a police van, Geo News reported.
Bilawal, who is on a visit to Quetta, addressed a rally earlier today in the provincial capital of Balochistan and said that people have witnessed a lot of hardships over the last five years. During the rally, he also stated that his party can only resolve the problems of the province.
Taking a jibe at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, Bilawal said that people have realised that the "real face of tabdeeli (change) is inflation, poverty, and unemployment," Geo News reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Bilawal Bhutto
- Geo News
- Bilawal
- Balochistan
- Quetta
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan need to work together to resolve bilateral issues: US
India lodges strong protest over drone activities along IB in Jammu area during a meeting between BSF and Pakistan Rangers: BSF officials.
Cricket-Pakistan Super League to be held in Jan-Feb window next year
Iran state news: Bandits kill 4 troops near Pakistan border
Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif criticised for meeting Afghanistan NSA Mohib