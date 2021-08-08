Heavy downpours affect over 100,000 people in China's Sichuan
More than 100,000 people have been affected by floods in southwest China's Sichuan Province following torrential rains, local media reported.
More than 100,000 people have been affected by floods in southwest China's Sichuan Province following torrential rains, local media reported. The extreme weather has also led to the emergency evacuation of over 7,000 people, Xinhua reported citing local authorities as saying on Sunday.
According to the Sichuan provincial water resources department, the heavy downpours lashed the northeastern part of Sichuan, including the cities of Bazhong, Nanchong and Dazhou, from 8 am (local time) Saturday to 8 am Sunday (local time), flooding roads and raising water levels of several local rivers above warning levels. Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway, Xinhua reported. (ANI)
