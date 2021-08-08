Left Menu

Heavy downpours affect over 100,000 people in China's Sichuan

More than 100,000 people have been affected by floods in southwest China's Sichuan Province following torrential rains, local media reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:05 IST
Heavy downpours affect over 100,000 people in China's Sichuan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

More than 100,000 people have been affected by floods in southwest China's Sichuan Province following torrential rains, local media reported. The extreme weather has also led to the emergency evacuation of over 7,000 people, Xinhua reported citing local authorities as saying on Sunday.

According to the Sichuan provincial water resources department, the heavy downpours lashed the northeastern part of Sichuan, including the cities of Bazhong, Nanchong and Dazhou, from 8 am (local time) Saturday to 8 am Sunday (local time), flooding roads and raising water levels of several local rivers above warning levels. Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021