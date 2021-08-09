PM Modi condemns attack on St Vincent PM

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of the Caribbean country St Vincent and the Grenadines and said that he will miss his presence at the UNSC Open Debate starting today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 10:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of the Caribbean country St Vincent and the Grenadines and said that he will miss his presence at the UNSC Open Debate starting today. PM Modi also wished for his quick recovery and good health.

"I condemn the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Excellency, I wish you quick recovery and good health. We will miss your presence at the UNSC Open Debate on Maritime Security today," PM Modi said in a tweet. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves received a head injury during a protest in Kingstown and was sent to Barbados for medical examination, Sputnik reported.

PM Modi will chair the high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' today at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) through video conferencing at 5.30 pm IST. The debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain. PM Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The debate is expected to be attended by several Heads of State and Government of member states of the UNSC, and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

