Left Menu

Pakistan reports 4,040 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has reported 4,040 new coronavirus infections on Monday taking the total number of active cases to 83,298 in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 10:49 IST
Pakistan reports 4,040 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 4,040 new coronavirus infections on Monday taking the total number of active cases to 83,298 in the country. The country's National Command and Operation Centre said that 53,528 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,040 were positive. The centre also said that the country has a positivity rate of 7.54 per cent.

As the COVID-19 cases see a minor drop, Sindh province has uplifted lockdown but imposed revised COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. The fresh restrictions will last till August 31. However, schools shall remain closed till August 19. The Sindh government has also said that stricter lockdown will be imposed if COVID-19 cases rise in the region. However the state's COVID-19 situation remains worrisome as in the last 24 hours it reported 26 deaths, lifting the overall total to 6,215 in the province, and 1,655 new cases, taking the caseload to 4,00,383, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021