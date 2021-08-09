Left Menu

Pak govt plans to send Shehbaz Sharif to jail again: PML-N

The Pakistan government is planning to send former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif to jail again as it has launched a fresh inquiry against the leader, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) said on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:01 IST
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government is planning to send former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif to jail again as it has launched a fresh inquiry against the leader, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) said on Monday. "The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has planned the arrest of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, and send him to jail once again, and that is why a new inquiry has been launched against him," The News International quoted PML-N leaders Ataullah Tarar and Azma Bukhari as saying.

However, they warned that this time the PML-N would not allow Shehbaz Sharif to be arrested under any circumstances. "Soon Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB chairman will be in the dock, and they will have to face accountability over their corrupt practices," PML-N leaders added.

The anti-graft body's fresh inquiry accuses Shahbaz Sharif of transferring and allotting land to favourites during his stint as chief minister of Punjab province, reported Geo News. Last week, a Pakistan court had extended the bail granted to opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the sugar scam case.

Shehbaz and his son, Hamza, are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked them in the case under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act in November 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

