Left Menu

PML-N to besiege FIA offices as Pak govt opens new inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has threatened to besiege the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) offices if the government tries to arrest the PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 13:45 IST
PML-N to besiege FIA offices as Pak govt opens new inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has threatened to besiege the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) offices if the government tries to arrest the PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif. Speaking at a press conference, PML-N leaders said that unlike in the past at no cost Shehbaz Sharif would be allowed to be detained and if the FIA attempted to do so its offices would be besieged, Dawn reported.

"Shehbaz was arrested in clean water case but was booked in the Ashiyana housing scandal and then was involved in the sewer line of Ramzan Sugar Mill. Now the National Accountability Bureau has been pressurised by Imran Niazi to file a new case against him," Dawn quoted Ataullah Tarar Tarar as saying. He also said that if anyone criticized the government, all kinds of cases are registered against them but when government spokespersons use foul language against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rivals, no agency moves against them. The FIA's cybercrime wing is active only against anti-government people, he added.

Recently, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau launched a fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif accusing him of transferring and allotting land to favourites during his stint as chief minister of Punjab province, reported Geo News. Earlier this month, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza's bail was extended by a Pakistani court in the sugar scam case. Both are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021