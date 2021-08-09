Left Menu

Civilian killed, two Afghan security personnel injured in Kabul bomb blast

A civilian was killed and two Afghan security force members were injured after a bomb blast hit a vehicle carrying a government official in Bagrami district in the eastern part of Kabul on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:13 IST
Civilian killed, two Afghan security personnel injured in Kabul bomb blast
A civilian was killed and two Afghan security force members were injured after a bomb blast hit a vehicle carrying a government official in Bagrami district in the eastern part of Kabul on Monday. "One civilian was killed and two security personnel were wounded after an explosion hit a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Bagrami district roughly at 7.30 am local time," Xinhua quoting Kabul police spokesperson Ferdaus Faramarz reported.

The identity of the official aboard the vehicle remained unknown. According to local residents, the killed was a passing-by civilian while the two injured are the security force members aboard the vehicle, Xinhua reported further. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Amid heavy clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces in the city of Lashkargah, Helmand's capital, 20 civilians lost their lives and a health clinic and a school were destroyed in airstrikes on Sunday. As per the officials, 20 civilians were killed in the fighting in the last 48 hours, reported Tolo News. A video from Helmand shows the destroyed building of Shaheed Anwar Khan High School in Lashkargah's District 2. Lashkargah has witnessed street-by-street fighting between government forces and the Taliban for the past 10 days.

With the US troop's withdrawal from Afghanistan less than a month away, the Taliban has unleashed large-scale violence, creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country. (ANI)

