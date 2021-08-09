Left Menu

Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan in past 24 hours

The Afghan government forces have eliminated over 570 terrorists of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:16 IST
"579 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 161 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Khost, Logar, Paktia, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz & Panjshir provinces during the last 24 hours," the Afghan ministry wrote on Twitter.

The hostilities between the Afghan government and the Taliban have intensified as foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have since captured large rural territories and launched an offensive on cities. According to the UN assistance mission in the country, the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year has hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

