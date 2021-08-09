Left Menu

Russia registers 22,160 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 22,160 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,866 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,469,910, the federal response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:32 IST
Russia registers 22,160 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 22,160 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,866 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,469,910, the federal response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 22,160 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,914 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.34%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,150 daily infections, down from 2,761 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,895 cases, down from 1,907, and the Moscow region with 1,487 cases, down from 1,527. The response center reported 769 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 787 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 165,650. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021