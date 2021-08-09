Left Menu

Canada allows entry of fully vaccinated Americans

Canada today lifts the ban on entry for Americans for non-essential travel, while the United States still maintains restrictions for Canadian citizens.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ottawa [Canada] August 9 (ANI/FENA): Canada today lifts the ban on entry for Americans for non-essential travel, while the United States still maintains restrictions for Canadian citizens. U.S. citizens and those with a permanent residence permit must be fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test no older than three days to cross one of the longest and busiest land borders in the world. Passengers must also fill out a detailed check-in on the arriveCAN app before crossing.

Although passengers must register, the Canadian Border Service (CBSA) cannot predict how many people expect to enter Canada. They also said that all travelers are planning the possibility of additional time for data processing at the border. "CBSA will not endanger the health and safety of Canadians by waiting at the border," agency spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said in a statement, reports the Associated Press.

The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. The U.S. will extend the closure for all non-essential travel for Canadians until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. But the Biden administration is beginning to prepare for a gradual opening. The main requirement would be that almost all foreign visitors to the United States must be vaccinated against coronavirus. (ANI/FENA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

