Left Menu

PM Modi chairs UNSC debate, calls for removal of barriers to maritime trade

Calling for the removal of barriers to legitimate maritime trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the High-Level Open debate in UN Security Council that "prosperity of all" is dependent on the active flow of maritime trade and any hindrance to it can threaten the entire global economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:48 IST
PM Modi chairs UNSC debate, calls for removal of barriers to maritime trade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling for the removal of barriers to legitimate maritime trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the High-Level Open debate in UN Security Council that "prosperity of all" is dependent on the active flow of maritime trade and any hindrance to it can threaten the entire global economy. Charing the debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation' through video conference, PM Modi said sea routes are the lifeline of international trade and the shared maritime heritage is facing many challenges.

He put forward five basic principles on maritime security strategy including "settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law". "We should remove barriers from legitimate maritime trade. The prosperity of all of us is dependent on the active flow of maritime trade. Any hindrance to it can threaten the entire global economy," he said.

"The ocean is our common heritage. Our sea routes are the lifeline of international trade. And, the biggest thing is that these seas are very important for the future of our planet. But this shared maritime heritage of ours is facing many challenges today," he added. Noting that sea routes are being misused for piracy and terrorism, he said there are maritime disputes between many countries.

"And climate change and natural disasters are also related to the maritime domain," he said. The prime minister said that the international community should face natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors together.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UNSC meeting. The meeting is being attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the UNSC, and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021