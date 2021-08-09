Left Menu

8 Taliban killed, 19 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes

At least eight Taliban were killed and 19 others were injured in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in support of Afghanistan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) operations in Sayed Karam district of country's Paktia province, Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

At least eight Taliban were killed and 19 others were injured in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in support of Afghanistan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) operations in Sayed Karam district of country's Paktia province, Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Monday. "8 Taliban terrorists were killed and 19 others were wounded in airstrikes conducted by AAF in support of ANDSF operations in Sayed Karam district of Paktia province, yesterday. Also, 3 vehicles, a large amount of their weapons & amos were destroyed," Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.

This comes in wake of the drawdown by foreign troops from the war-torn country. Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan. The city of Zaranj, near the Iranian border, became the first provincial capital to fall into Taliban control on Friday.

In a major blow to the Afghan government, the Taliban have so far seized control of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, Taluqan city, Sheberghan and Samangan province's capital Aybak city. Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kabul criticized the Taliban's offensive on Afghan cities on Sunday, saying its actions to "forcibly impose its rule are unacceptable and contradict its claim to support a negotiated settlement in the Doha peace process. They demonstrate wanton disregard for the welfare and rights of civilians and will worsen this country's humanitarian crisis."

Meanwhile, amid heavy clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces, the US Embassy in Kabul urged American citizens to leave the country "immediately using available commercial flight options." The UK's Foreign Office had also updated its advice on Friday, telling its nationals to leave Afghanistan by commercial means. (ANI)

