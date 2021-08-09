New anti-COVID measures come into force in France

Paris [France] August 9 (ANI/FENA): New restrictions have been introduced in France as of today to prevent the spread of coronavirus, requiring adults to prove that they have been vaccinated or vaccinated when entering public places with more than 50 people. have a negative PCR or antigen test not older than 48 hours. This also applies to cafes and restaurants, trains, planes, large shopping malls and fairs, Anatolia reports.

From the end of August, these measures will be applied to minors aged 12 and older, and will remain in force until November 15, when they will be reconsidered and extended depending on the situation with the pandemic. In France, 44 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, which makes up more than 60 percent of the population, and health authorities estimate that 90 percent of the population will have to be vaccinated for collective immunity.

An increasing number of French people, including health workers, oppose vaccination because they believe it will weaken their immunity, and because they believe it threatens their freedom. In the previous period, protests were held in many places in France due to mandatory vaccination for certain occupations, as well as the introduction of the COVID-19 certificate.

When it comes to the epidemiological situation, the number of admissions to intensive care units in France has been increasing since last month, and the authorities claim that it is mostly unvaccinated patients. (ANI/FENA)

