We are being made "scapegoat" in Afghanistan crises, says Pakistan Minister

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday informed that Islamabad was being made a "scapegoat" for the mistakes of those in Afghanistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:06 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday informed that Islamabad was being made a "scapegoat" for the mistakes of those in Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Qureshi also said that Pakistan itself was a victim of the Afghan crises, "We have paid a huge price, we're the victims, this has to be understood... we have 80,000 casualties and we suffered economic losses," Qureshi said as reported by The Express Tribune.

However, according to Afghanistan top officials, Pakistan and its Army continue to provide a safe haven to the insurgent groups and their affiliates. The Taliban with the help of the Pakistani Army has intensified attacks in the Nangarhar Province and captured some security check posts in border districts of Achin and Pacher wa Agam. Hesarak, Sherzad, Pacher wa Agam, Deh Bala (Hska Mina), Achin, and Surkhrod Districts have seen an increase in Taliban attacks.

According to reports, in the wake of rising casualties among Taliban cadres and its affiliates, including Al-Qaeda, a number of injured terrorists have been relocated to Quetta city for medical treatment. Pakistani Foreign Minister also said that Islamabad has pleaded its case at the international forum. "We have been saying time and again that Pakistan has no 'favourites' in Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, the Taliban have captured Samangan province's capital Aybak city on Monday as US troops continue its drawdown from Afghanistan. The Taliban's recent skirmish became aggressive soon after the US troops started leaving war-torn Afghanistan in large numbers under the new peace deal signed between Washington and the insurgent group in February last year.

As the Taliban intensified attacks, Afghanistan started urging global organisations and to address the deteriorating situation in the country. On Saturday evening, the US B-52 bombers targeted a Taliban gathering in Afghanistan's Shebergan city. The terror group suffered heavy casualties during the US Air Forces strikes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

