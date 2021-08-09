Left Menu

Expert calls international community to recognise Taiwan as 'independent country'

The world must not cede to China's "bullying and arrogance", said a Franco-Syrian political consultant, adding that the only way to deter Beijing from invading Taiwan is to collectively and openly recognise the self-ruled island as an independent country.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:10 IST
Chinese and Taiwan flags. Image Credit: ANI
The world must not cede to China's "bullying and arrogance", said a Franco-Syrian political consultant, adding that the only way to deter Beijing from invading Taiwan is to collectively and openly recognise the self-ruled island as an independent country. In an opinion piece in The American Spectator, Kelly Alkhouli, the Director of International Relations at the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA), writes, "Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is adamant about being the one to reunite Taiwan with mainland China; he sees it as part of his legacy."

"The Chinese Community Party's (CCP) is aware that an amphibious attack on Taiwan would be extremely challenging -- although not impossible. Their aim is to continuously engage in grey-zone warfare to erode Taiwan's morale and test the international community's response," Alkhouli wrote in an article titled, "It's Time to Finally Recognize Taiwan as an Independent Country." Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with invasion and has adopted an aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) leads the world in producing semiconductors, making global supply chains highly dependent on Taiwan. Noting that if China controls the island, Alkhouli wrote that it would not only provide Beijing with greater control of the South China Sea but also additional leverage on the world economy. Furthermore, if Beijing successfully reclaimed Taiwan, it would represent a symbolic victory against the U.S., thus solidifying a shift in the world order.

"The CCP's ultimatum of severing diplomatic ties over Taiwan only works if a limited number of countries decide to follow this course of action. There is little Beijing can do if there is a collective and coordinated recognition of Taiwan across the international community. It would be the most effective strategy to protect Taiwan, reaffirm America's commitment to its allies, and curb China's expansionist ambitions," wrote Alkhouli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

