Biden congratulates Japan PM for successfully hosting Tokyo Olympics

US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) congratulated Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the "successful" hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 08:45 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) congratulated Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the "successful" hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. According to a White House statement, Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of Japanese and US Olympians.

He also affirmed his continuing support for Japan's hosting of the Paralympics, while noting the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit, the statement said. This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. The United States recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with 113 medals (39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze). The Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

