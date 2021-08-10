Left Menu

US Defense Secy, Pak Army Chief discuss situation in Afghanistan

The top defense officials of the United States and Pakistan during a phone conversation discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan as well as regional security, Pentagon said in a statement on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 09:26 IST
US Defense Secy, Pak Army Chief discuss situation in Afghanistan
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The top defense officials of the United States and Pakistan during a phone conversation discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan as well as regional security, Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. This phone call comes amid a meeting of the extended troika of Russia, China and the United States along with Pakistan on an Afghan settlement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss our mutual goals of security and stability in the region," Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said. "Secretary Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defense relationship more broadly," the statement added.

Several rights groups have reported grave human rights violations and war crimes in the territory held by the Taliban. At least 27 children have been killed and 136 injured over the past 72 hours as violence escalated in Afghanistan, the UNICEF said on Monday. The UN agency said it is "shocked by the rapid escalation of rights violations against children" in Afghanistan.

Austin and Bajwa had last discussed the US drawdown from Afghanistan in April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021