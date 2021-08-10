Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Myanmar's Burma

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Myanmar's Burma on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 10-08-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 10:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 63 kilometres North of Burma around 9 am.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

