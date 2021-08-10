Left Menu

Pakistan: Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Quetta

A Pakistan counter-terrorism unit killed at least five terrorists of a banned group in exchange of fire in the capital city of Balochistan province.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:09 IST
Pakistan: Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Quetta
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan counter-terrorism unit killed at least five terrorists of a banned group in exchange of fire in the capital city of Balochistan province. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a raid in Quetta's Western By-pass area during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire, Ary News reported.

Earlier this month, the CTD had arrested a terrorist associated with a banned outfit in the Naseerabad area in Balochistan. In a separate incident, the counter-terrorism last Sunday unit shot down three terrorists during an exchange of fire in Lahore.

Punjab province's CTD killed three alleged terrorists, who were planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments, ARY News reported. The department's spokesperson had said that a raid was conducted by the Lahore CTD in the Ferozewala area where the three alleged terrorists rented a house.

Incidents of violence have been rising in Balochistan, including the recent blast in Quetta. Two policemen were killed while at least thirteen other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021