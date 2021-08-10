Left Menu

Pak's Covid-19 death toll crosses 24,000

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll has crossed 24,000 as the country reported 86 fresh coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
With 86 new Covid-19 fatalities in a single day, Pakistan's death toll, since the pandemic began last year, crossed 24,000 mark on Tuesday. The country reported 3,884 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases to 84,427.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Center said that 49,506 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, out of which 3,884 were positive. So far, Pakistan has reported 10,75,504 coronavirus cases and the country currently has a positivity rate of 7.84%.

Sindh province is the worst affected region with 4,01,790 infections, followed by Punjab province, which has reported 3,65,824 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 1,49,056 cases. Islamabad, 91,217, Balochistan, 31,234, have reported 8,876 new infections so far, reported Pakistan's ARY News.

On Sunday, Sindh province uplifted the lockdown but imposed revised COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. The fresh restrictions will last till August 31. However, schools shall remain closed till August 19. (ANI)

