INS Talwar participates in post conclusion of Exercise Cutlass Express 2021 in Mombasa

Indian Naval ship Talwar has participated in a post conclusion of exercise Cutlass Express 2021 with Kenya Navy Ship Shujaa and thanked the Kenya Navy for hosting the Indian Navy's vessels at Mombasa, the coastal city in southeast Kenya. "Post conclusion of exercise Cutlass Express 2021 INS Talwar undertook a Maritime Partnership Ex with Kenya Navy Ship Shujaa. On completion of the exercise, Talwar thanked Kenya Navy for hosting them at Mombasa," said a spokesperson of Ministry of Defence, Mumbai in a tweet.

INS Talwar has participated in the exercise Cutlass Express 2021. The exercise has started from July 26 to August 6 along the East Coast of Africa, to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security, as per the Ministry of Defence. An official release on Monday said the exercise is an annual maritime exercise conducted to promote national and regional maritime security in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean.

The 2021 edition of the exercise involves the participation of 12 Eastern African countries, US, UK, India and various international organisations like the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Interpol, European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), Critical Maritime Routes Indian Ocean (CRIMARIO) and EUCAP Somalia. The Ministry of Defence said that India's commitment to the countries along East Coast of Africa and the Western IOR is further going to be strengthened with the visit of INS Talwar and is in keeping with India's stated policy towards maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). (ANI)

