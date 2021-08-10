Left Menu

One dead, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Germany

A bus and a truck have collided in the German city of Langenhagen, the Lower Saxony state, leaving one person dead and 14 others injured, local police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:59 IST
One dead, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Germany
Berlin [Germany], August 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A bus and a truck have collided in the German city of Langenhagen, the Lower Saxony state, leaving one person dead and 14 others injured, local police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday at 6:20 p.m. local time (16:20 GMT) at a crossroad where a traffic light was turned off. The bus driver violated traffic rules, as he had to give way to the truck.

The only fatality is a 29-year-old female passenger of the bus, who was thrown out of window as a result of the crash. Another three passengers got serious injuries. The police opened an investigation against the bus driver into negligent homicide. (ANI/Sputnik)

