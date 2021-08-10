Afghanistan: 3 civilians killed, 18 wounded in Taliban's mortar attack

Three Afghan civilians were killed and 18 others suffered injuries in a mortar attack in the Ghazni city's District 1 on Tuesday, said the provincial governor's office. The governor's office added that the Taliban was responsible for the attack, TOLOnews reported.

This comes amid escalating violence in Afghanistan. In the last few days alone, the Taliban has assumed control of five Afghan provincial capitals, mainly in the north of the country, including Kunduz, the sixth-largest city in Afghanistan, which fell to the group on Sunday, reported Al Jazeera. As the Taliban advance across Afghanistan shows no sign of slowing, IDP numbers are expected to increase further.

Advertisement

At present, heavy fighting is continuing between the government and Taliban forces around the capitals of Helmand, Kandahar, Herat, and Badakhshan provinces, reported Al Jazeera. According to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 244,000 people were internally displaced since May, an increase of more than 300 per cent compared with the same period last year, reported Al Jazeera.

According to the report, most of the people are fleeing from northeastern and eastern Afghanistan. Nearly all lack adequate shelter, access to medical care and sufficient food, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)