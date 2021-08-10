Left Menu

Bangladesh reports 11,164 more COVID-19 cases

The daily COVID-19 deaths in Bangladesh hit a record high of 264 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 23,161, said the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The daily COVID-19 deaths in Bangladesh hit a record high of 264 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 23,161, said the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The previous record of 264 deaths was reported on Aug. 5.

The official data showed 11,164 more new cases were recorded, taking the national tally to 1,376,322. A total of 47,424 samples were tested in the past 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Tuesday across the country, said the DGHS.

It said the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,234,762, including 14,903 new recoveries. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.68 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.71 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

