Seven people killed in Algeria wildfires: Official

Seven people have died in wildfires in Algeria's Tizi Ouzou province as the flames rage across the North African country, the head of the provincial forestry department said on Tuesday.

ANI | Algiers | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algiers [Algeria] August 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven people have died in wildfires in Algeria's Tizi Ouzou province as the flames rage across the North African country, the head of the provincial forestry department said on Tuesday. The country's firefighters are said to be trying to put out 31 fires, including 10 in Tizi Ouzou, known for its mountain villages and vast forests.

"We have recorded seven deaths and one injured person, who received serious burns, in addition to the damage done to many houses," Yusef Uld Mohamed told the country's national television. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that some of the fires are man-made, the official noted.

The authorities are currently working on providing assistance to an unspecified number of victims. Algeria is one of several countries in the Mediterranean region, such as Greece and Turkey, that are currently dealing with intense wildfires. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

