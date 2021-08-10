Left Menu

7th Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban

Taliban on Tuesday captured Farah, the capital of Afghanistan's Farah province, local media reported, with the city becoming the seventh provincial capital to fall to the offensive of the insurgent group that has in less than a week overrun several key areas in the north of the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:55 IST
Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. In the last few days alone, the Taliban has captured six provincial capitals, mainly in the north of the country, including Kunduz, Taluqan city, Sheberghan, Zaranj, and Samangan province's capital Aybak city.

Severe fighting continues between Taliban and Afghan forces in several cities. Meanwhile, India has asked its nationals to immediately leave Afghanistan by making arrangements to return home before commercial flight services are discontinued in the country. (ANI)

