B Nagabhushana Reddy appointed as new High Commissioner of India to Malaysia
B Nagabhushana Reddy has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Tuesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:03 IST
B Nagabhushana Reddy has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Tuesday. Reddy is a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Services officer.
"B. Nagabhushana Reddy (IFS: 1993), Grade-Il of Indian Foreign Service, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Malaysia," MEA said in a release. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)
