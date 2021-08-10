11 COVID patients die in Russia after oxygen pipe bursts out

Moscow [Russia] August 10 (ANI/FENA): At least 11 COVID patients have died as a result of a burst oxygen supply pipe in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Russian federal unit of North Ossetia-Alania. Citing statements from local health officials, the Russian news agency TASS reports that the oxygen pipeline exploded under the hospital in Vladivostok, where patients infected with coronavirus are being treated, Anatolia reports.

Due to that explosion, the oxygen supply system in the intensive care unit where 71 COVID patients are located was interrupted. 11 patients died due to lack of oxygen. An investigation into the explosion has been launched, as well as an inspection of the oxygen supply system in all hospitals in the region. (ANI/FENA)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)