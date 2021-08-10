Left Menu

11 COVID patients die in Russia after oxygen pipe bursts out

At least 11 COVID patients have died as a result of a burst oxygen supply pipe in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Russian federal unit of North Ossetia-Alania.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:43 IST
11 COVID patients die in Russia after oxygen pipe bursts out
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia] August 10 (ANI/FENA): At least 11 COVID patients have died as a result of a burst oxygen supply pipe in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Russian federal unit of North Ossetia-Alania. Citing statements from local health officials, the Russian news agency TASS reports that the oxygen pipeline exploded under the hospital in Vladivostok, where patients infected with coronavirus are being treated, Anatolia reports.

Due to that explosion, the oxygen supply system in the intensive care unit where 71 COVID patients are located was interrupted. 11 patients died due to lack of oxygen. An investigation into the explosion has been launched, as well as an inspection of the oxygen supply system in all hospitals in the region. (ANI/FENA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021