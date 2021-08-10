New York Governor Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday resigned from his post after an inquiry found that he sexually harassed several women. "The best way I can help now is if I step aside," Cuomo said while talking about the harassment charges on him, Fox News reported.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had also asked Andrew Cuomo to resign from his position after probe finds out that Cuomo has sexually harassed several women working in his office. The statement came after New York Attorney General Letitia James informed that Governor Andrew Cuomo has sexually harassed women in his state office, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

Cuomo, who was rising start the democratic party is facing potential lawsuits and prosecution now. Multiple women, including former and current aides, have accused the governor of inappropriate remarks and behaviour, including unwanted touching and unwelcome sexual advances, as reported by Al Jazeera.

However, Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, while suggesting that his relationships with employees he viewed as friends may have been misinterpreted. A few months back, more than 50 Democrats of the New York State Senate and Assembly said in a letter that "it's time for Governor Cuomo to resign," arguing that he is "ineffective in this time of most urgent need."

He is also the subject of an impeachment investigation after the speaker of the New York State Assembly authorized the chamber's judiciary committee to begin the probe this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)