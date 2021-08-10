Left Menu

Afghan forces pushed back Taliban attack on Mazar-e-Sharif city, retakes district, says Governor

The Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) on Tuesday pushed back the Taliban offensive on Mazar-e-Sharif city and regained control over Nahr-e-Shahi district, Tolo News reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:39 IST
Afghan forces pushed back Taliban attack on Mazar-e-Sharif city, retakes district, says Governor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) on Tuesday pushed back the Taliban offensive on Mazar-e-Sharif city and regained control over Nahr-e-Shahi district, Tolo News reported. The terrorist group has retreated from the Balkh province after facing strong resistance from the Afghan security forces, Balkh Governor Mohammad Farhad Azimi said.

"We managed to recapture this area while facing strong resistance and with the help of air support," said Sultan Musavi, the police chief of Nahr-e-Shahi. Meanwhile, the public uprising forces were attacked by the Taliban and the attack was successfully pushed back by the forces, Abdul Qadeer, Commander of public uprising forces informed.

The country is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. In the last few days alone, the Taliban has captured seven provincial capitals, mainly in the north of the country, including Kunduz, Taluqan city, Sheberghan, Zaranj, Samangan province's capital Aybak city and Farah city. Severe fighting continues between Taliban and Afghan forces in several cities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021