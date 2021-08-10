Afghan Foreign Minister meets US Embassy Charge d' Affaires, discusses Afghan peace process

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Tuesday met with Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul Ross Wilson to discuss security developments in the country and the Afghan peace process. "The Foreign Minister spoke about the political-security situation and the recent developments in the Afghan peace process, asserting the call of the Afghan people for an immediate end to the Taliban attacks on cities and the killing of people in different parts of Afghanistan," Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Referring to Afghanistan's propositions to hold two special sessions of the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council on Afghanistan, Atmar called for Washington's constructive support and cooperation with Kabul in that regard. "During the meeting, Atmar stressed the importance of dialogue on the establishment of a ceasefire, the resumption of negotiations, and the restoration of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan as issues to be discussed at the forthcoming UN Security Council session," the ministry said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs called on the UN Human Rights Council to send a fact-finding mission to Afghanistan to investigate human rights abuses and war crimes, and to prosecute violators and perpetrators of war crimes. Wilson also expressed concern over the flagrant human rights violations in Afghanistan, assuring Atmar of his country's efforts to fulfill the Afghan people's desire to end the violence and ensure sustainable peace in Afghanistan, the ministry further stated.

The two sides also talked about the agenda, the level of participation, and the issues to be discussed in the upcoming Doha meeting, it added. With US and NATO forces announcing that they are withdrawing from the country, the Taliban began an assault on major cities and seized control of several cities.

Taliban have also attacked civilians and imposed regressive and barbaric rules in the provinces that fell to them. In less than a week, the Taliban captured seven out of 34 provincial capitals in the country. (ANI)

