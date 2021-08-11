Left Menu

North blasts South Korea over joint drills with US, warns of retaliation

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) slammed South Korea on Wednesday for pushing ahead with planned military drills with the United States and warned of "serious security crisis".

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 11-08-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 10:04 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pyongyang [North Korea], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) slammed South Korea on Wednesday for pushing ahead with planned military drills with the United States and warned of "serious security crisis". In a press statement published by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yong Chol, department director of Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), said, "as we have already clarified, we will make them realize by the minute what a dangerous choice they made and what a serious security crisis they will face because of their wrong choice."

Kim Yong Chol made the remarks one day after Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the WPK, issued a similar warning: "the choice of hope or despair is totally up to the South Korean authorities." He stressed that the military exercises slated by South Korea with the United States "would be an unfavorable prelude further beclouding the future of the inter-Korean relations."

"But the South Korean authorities have now revealed that peace and trust much touted by them whenever an opportunity presented itself were just a wordplay," said Kim Yong Chol, who is in charge of South Korea affairs in the country. South Korea "must be made to clearly understand how dearly they have to pay for answering our good faith with hostile acts after letting go the opportunity for improved inter-Korean relations," he added.

Despite strong opposition from Pyongyang, South Korea and the United States started their four-day preliminary drills on Tuesday and the joint military exercises are expected to run through next week from Aug. 16 to 26. The leaders of both DPRK and South Korea agreed to resume the inter-Korean hotlines two weeks ago, which was cut off for more than a year. The North has since demanded that the South suspend drills to accelerate a thaw in the strained inter-Korean relations. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

