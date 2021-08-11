Greece to purchase firefighting aircraft, other equipment as fires rage

Athens [Greece], August 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Greece will purchase fire-fighting helicopters and planes, state-of-the-art fire trucks and floating craft for evacuating people, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced Tuesday. The national public safety program Aegis was approved in June 2021 with the total funding of 1.76 billion euros ($2 billion), provided in three parts by the European Investment Bank, the Recovery Fund and support programs under the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) for 2021-2027, according to the minister.

"Among other things, it [the Aegis program] provides for the procurement of fire-fighting helicopters and aircraft, transport helicopters and rapid response helicopters, as well as the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment for fire departments and special patrol equipment, floating rescue equipment and other means of transportation for patients," Staikouras told a briefing after a ministerial meeting on restoring the country after devastating fires. He further noted that the government intends to procure drone control and coordination centers, modern intelligent fire detection and extinguishing systems, early warning systems for natural and man-made disasters, and other mechanical and construction equipment.

Additionally, 13 regional civil protection operations centers and 64 local ones will be set across the country, the minister said. In late July, an abnormal heatwave hit southern Europe, causing wildfires in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and other countries. On Monday, the Greek prime minister said that some 568 fires had been registered nationwide in recent days. (ANI/Sputnik)

