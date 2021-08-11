Pakistan reports over 4850 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 4,856 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 1,080,360. The country also recorded 81 deaths in the last 24 cases. With this, the death toll in the country reached 24,085.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) statistics Wednesday, 4,856 people tested positive for the virus after 64,690 COVID-19 tests were taken. This brings the positivity rate to 7.50 percent, The News International reported. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 84,177, while a total of 972,098 people have so far recovered from the virus.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, 403,964 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 367,054 in Punjab, 149,532 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 91,672 in Islamabad, 31,298 in Balochistan, 27,899 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and 8,941 in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

