India-Russia joint training Exercise INDRA 2021 is underway at Prudboy Ranges, Volgograd in Russia to enhance interoperability between the two armies, according to an official release on Wednesday. According to the official release, the exercise INDRA 2021 will enhance interoperability between the Indian and Russian Armies and aims to facilitate joint training between Indian and Russian Armies to jointly plan and conduct counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate.

The conduct of the exercise will also entail academic discussions between expert groups of both contingents. The exercise will focus on unit-level joint planning and conduct of anti-terrorist operations and will include cordon & search operations, intelligence gathering and sharing, perception management, humanitarian laws and hostage rescue in simulated settings, the release said. Exercise INDRA will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the armed forces. It will be another landmark event in the history of India-Russian defence cooperation, the release added. (ANI)

