Left Menu

India, Singapore hold 15th Foreign Office Consultations, discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties

India and Singapore on Wednesday held the 15th round of Foreign Office Consultations and discussed ways to further strengthen economic engagement between both countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:45 IST
India, Singapore hold 15th Foreign Office Consultations, discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Singapore on Wednesday held the 15th round of Foreign Office Consultations and discussed ways to further strengthen economic engagement between both countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry (MEA), the 15th India-Singapore Foreign Office Consultations was held in a virtual format today.

The Indian delegation was led by Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and the Singapore delegation was led by Chee Wee Kiong, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore. "Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed their satisfaction that despite the pandemic, considerable substance and content had been added to the bilateral relationship, especially in trade and defence cooperation. The delegation discussed ways to further strengthen economic engagement between both countries," MEA said in a statement.

The ministry said easing travel restrictions and resumption of people-to-people contact was also discussed during the 15th round of Foreign Office Consultations. Meanwhile, Secretary (East) thanked Singapore for their support during the second COVID wave. Issues pertaining to ASEAN-India relations and India Singapore cooperation in the Indo-Pacific were also discussed. Singapore has taken over as country coordinator for India at the ASEAN for a three year period (2021-2024). Views were exchanged on international and strategic issues pertaining to the region, MEA said.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021