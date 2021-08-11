Left Menu

Taliban seize Mi-35 chopper gifted by India to Afghanistan

A video has surfaced on social media suggesting that a Mi-35 helicopter has been seized by the Taliban at the Kunduz airbase.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:08 IST
Taliban seize Mi-35 chopper gifted by India to Afghanistan
File pic of an IAF Mi-35 chopper. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video has surfaced on social media suggesting that a Mi-35 helicopter has been seized by the Taliban at the Kunduz airbase. The helicopter reportedly seized by the Taliban from Afghan National Defence Forces may possibly have been one of the choppers gifted by India to Afghanistan a few years ago as part of capability building of the war-torn country.

India had gifted four of these refurbished choppers to Afghanistan to strengthen its capability. Indian defence forces declined to comment on the issue, saying that they would not like to comment on the internal matters of Afghanistan.

The video of the Kunduz airfield suggests that the chopper may have been defunct as it was without rotors. The serial number of the chopper seized by the Taliban shows number 123 which is similar to that of the choppers gifted by India, sources said.

These four gunships were present at the Pathankot air base in 2016 when terrorists attacked there and they could have been one of the main targets along with the other fighter aircraft there. Taliban have been making advances against Afghanistan forces following withdrawal of US troops from the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021