7.1 magnitude quake rocks Philippines

An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Philippines on Wednesday. The quake took place at 11

ANI | Manila | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Philippines on Wednesday. The quake took place at 11:16 pm (IST) at a depth of 49 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 7.1, occurred on 11-08-2021, 23:16:15 IST Lat: 6.47 and Long: 126.79, Depth: 49 Km, location: 695 KM NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

